Badger's head dumped outside Mansfield home

A Mansfield man has spoken out after the head of a badger was found dumped outside his home.

The 41-year-old, who wants to remain anonymous, said he thinks he was targeted by pro-blood sport activists, because of the anti-animal cruelty sticker in his window.

The head of the badger found outside a Bellamy Estate home

He said he found the badger's head underneath the window of his spare bedroom, which he believes was placed there maliciously.

The Bellamy Estate resident said he thought it was a hedgehog at first, until he looked closer to discover it was a badger's head that had been chopped off.

He said: "It looks like it was placed there.

"I've had a League Against Cruel Sports sticker in that window for years - I'm not an active supporter but I do support what they do.

"Whoever did this hasn't had the effect they were going for - I just thought it was pathetic that someone went to so much effort."

He added that the head looked as though it had been there for a 'day or two'.

He added: "It's just inconsiderate - it's not something you want kids to see."

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed they received a report of a badger's head outside the property at 10.40 today (April 17).

A spokesman confirmed that the incident has been referred to Mansfield District Council.