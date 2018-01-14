B&M want to pay you to eat chicken nuggets

Discount retailer B&M has announced some clucking good news - it is looking for new staff to be official chicken nugget taste testers.

The job which went live on Friday is a temporary position for a ‘Chicken Nugget Connoisseur’ based at the company’s head office and the tongue in beak application is after that special someone who ‘tripped and fell at a buffet and saved the plate before yourself’.

Next month the ever expanding chain will be branching out and launching a new fresh and frozen range in a selection of stores and one lucky person will have the opportunity to taste the products first.

A B&M spokesman said: “Just like a good steak, this opportunity is rare and shouldn’t be diced with.”

Other essential skills to fulfil the role include:

• Getting the 20 share box of nuggets from McDonalds and keeping them all for yourself

• Being the first in the office kitchen whenever someone says there’s cake

•That time you tripped and fell at a buffet and saved the plate before yourself

•Going to an event or party because there is free food

•You value the importance of a fish finger sandwich in life

•You can conduct a power point presentation on the reasoning behind curly fries being nicer than chips

If all this sounds like you click here to apply