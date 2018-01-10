Award-winning firm thinks local with key recruit

One of Mansfield’s fastest-growing and most successful companies has boosted its offering to strictly local and neighbouring businesses with a key, new appointment.

Award-winning industrial supplies firm Hall-Fast, which has gone from strength to strength since it was founded in the summer of 2006, has recruited an external sales manager.

The idea behind the post is to proactively target and support businesses in the Mansfield and Ashfield area and also across the rest of the East Midlands.

Jennifer Robles-Barker, who lives locally, joins Hall-Fast with a vast experience of the industrial supplies sector. She also has a wealth of knowledge of the kind of products that the company provides, such as industrial equipment, tools, workwear, fasteners, consumables and personal protective equipment like clothing, helmets and goggles,

Malcolm Hall, joint owner of Hall-Fast, said: “We have always been committed to supporting the local community through our fundraising, by backing local sports teams and also with the support of local enterprise initiatives for young people.

“However, as an online business, we have not really targeted the local area previously. Therefore, after stategic changes made by some of the larger industrial supplies firms, I have identified an opportunity for Hall-Fast to proactively support and also target local businesses, with the aim of giving our customers the levels of service that they should expect.”

Based on the Anglia Way Industrial Estate, Hall-Fast is a proud family business that supplies a standard range of 200,000 items to a growing customer base of more than 30,000 companies in 92 overseas markets. The firm also recently opened a store in Mansfield that stocks 1,400 essential home, trade and DIY items for both the industrial sector and the general public .

“Our number one objective is to become your partner of choice for industrial supplies,” proclaims the firm’s website. “We will do this by delivering quality products and value for money, and achieving outstanding levels of customer satisfaction.”