Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey today, Tuesday, April 2
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.
Roadworks on A60 Doncaster, Costhope, two-way traffic signals 61m north of junction at Rotherham Baulk to 91m north of Rotherham Baulk. Delays likely until April 4.
Two-way traffic signals at A61, Derby Road, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, due to essential gas maintenance by Cadent, until April 4. Delays likely.
Two-way traffic signals on A619 Worksop Road, Bolsover, Mastin Moor, Derbyshire due to a B-box installation by Severn Trent Water, until April 3. Delays likely.
Traffic control (give and take) on A620 Amcott Way, Retford, near Morrison, for fencing repairs by Notts County Council, until April 5. Delays likely.
