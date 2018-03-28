Ashfield surgery set to relocate

Two Ashfield surgeries will merge to become one, it has been announced.

Following approval from the Primary Care Commissioning Committee (26.03.2018), Harwood Close Surgery and Ashfield Medical Centre will be merged to provide services from Ashfield Medical Centre.

A message on Harwood Close Surgery Facebook page states:

“Harwood Close Surgery is pleased to announce the surgery will be relocating to Ashfield Medical Centre to become King’s Medical Centre.

“As of July 1 2018 (anticipated date), the two practices will be delivering services as one under the name of King’s Medical Centre.

“Dr Chakraborty, Dr Chilamkurthi and staff would also like to take this opportunity to inform patients that Dr Suresh Yadlapalli will be joining the practice as a Partner.

Letters will be sent to every household registered with the two practices in advance of themove to explain the changes.

The statement adds: “Please note, Willowbrook Medical Centre have been caretakers for Ashfield Medical Centre for the past 18 months. From 1st July 2018 (anticipated date), they will no longer be providing services at the practice.

“If you would like further information, please call reception on 01623 551015.”

More when we have it.