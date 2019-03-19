Ashfield Radio project gets the green light

Acacia Community Centre in Annesley has been awarded a £9,000 boost from the National Lottery Funding program for their ‘Turn It Up & Tune In’ radio show.

The funding will be used to expand upon the centre’s radio program and equip local volunteers with transferable digital and social skills to help with future employment. The show itself is broadcast live from the community centre and includes music and entertainment for a number of different tastes including ‘The Morning Show’ with Mike Jackson and ‘Heavier than Time with Evermore Evil’. Lucas Jackson presenter of Acacia’s ‘Sunday’s Country Retreat’ and ‘Random Slam’ was delighted the community centre was selected for the funding and has said “This will help us reach out to communities, schools and groups of people wanting to experience what happens behind the scenes and in the studio when broadcasting.

“We hold workshops for all ages and abilities. Central Notts MIND, MENCAP, Kirkby Woodhouse School, retiree’s and music lovers of all ages, attend regular sessions in the studio, which the funding helps with vital equipment needed to make the student’s experience be a positive and creative one. Acacia Radio is all voluntarily run by dedicated presenters and behind the scenes volunteers.

“The main aim of Acacia Radio, is to help people and be part of what we do, either by listening to our live shows and non stop music, or by getting involved in the many other events and projects we love doing.”

Aside from the radio show Acacia Community Centre have also ran a successful independent coffee shop and a party service available to locals. In 2007 Ashfield District Council accepted a 30 year lease as part of an asset transfer deal from Ashfield Community & Media Training allowing Acacia to offer community development and activities for the Annesley area.

Acacia Radio is available on www.acaciaradio.com & 1287AM