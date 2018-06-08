Ashfield mum’s tribute to ‘life and soul of the party’ son

A bereaved mother has paid tribute to her son, who was ‘the life and soul of the party.’

Tim Baugh sadly passed away on May 22 aged just 36.

Tim’s mum, Beverly Bancroft said: “Tim had many friends, and he had a heart of gold, he would help anybody. He was always very close to his grandma.”

She added that he was popular in Sutton, and that you could often hear him coming before you saw him.

“He was a cheeky chappy and was a regular in the Nag’sHead.”

It will be Tim’s 37th birthday on 13 June, so his passing has come at an especially sad time.

Mrs Barncroft added that Tim’s death had come as a shock to the family.

The cause of death is as yet unknown, and a coroners report will be published to establish the cause.

Tim’s funeral will take place at Mansfield Crematorium’s Thoresby suite on June 22 at 2PM.

Although there will be family flowers only, if anyone wishes to make a donation, it may be made to a fund for Tims’s sons, who are 13 and 15.