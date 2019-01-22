Ashfield MP wants a Brexit that works for the ordinary people

Last week was a momentous week in politics, writes Gloria De Piero MP.

The Prime Minister’s Brexit deal was defeated by a record margin and then she scraped a victory in the vote of no confidence against her Government.

Gloria De Piero MP

The question is, what happens now?

The uncertainty we are all are facing is the result of more than two years of wasted time and the failure of Theresa May’s negotiations with the European Union.

The vast majority of emails I’ve received from constituents – whether they voted to leave or remain – were opposed to the deal that the Prime Minister came up with and

I voted against it.

Now she wants to open discussions with other parties, but by refusing to take a no-deal scenario off the table, she is gambling with the UK’s future.

I hear many people say we should just leave the EU without a deal, but I truly believe that would be a disaster for areas like Ashfield.

The reality is that ordinary working people will be the ones struggling to cope with the job losses and rising prices of food and goods.

They are also concerned about a drop in investment and extra costs and delays to imports and exports.

I have been clear from the day of the referendum result that we must leave the EU with a deal that works for Ashfield.

We need a Brexit which puts jobs first and which would keep us in a customs union for frictionless trade.

We need a deal that protects jobs, workplace rights and environ-mental standards.

That is what I will continue to work for.

Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner MP recently visit ed Brookhill Leys Primary in Eastwood and spoke to local residents and headteachers about the effects of spending cuts.

Figures show real-terms spending on schools and colleges has dropped by £7.7 billion since 2012.

I hear all the time about how schools in Ashfield are being affected by financial restraints.

It is time they were given the cash they need to ensure our children’s education and prospects do not suffer.