Ashfield MP offers support to Prolog employees

Ashfield MP Gloria De Piero has offered her support to Prolog employees as administration looms for the stricken company.

More than 600 jobs have been put at risk after it emerged that the Annesley -based warehousing and distribution company is set to enter administration.

Prolog employs 522 people at its base at Sherwood Business Park, Annesley and a further 96 in Sudbury, Suffolk.

The MP said: “This is incredibly worrying news for everyone who works at Prolog – it is an important employer for this area.

“Anyone Ashfield residents who are affected and who have worries or concerns that they want me to raise on their behalf should get in touch with me by emailing me at gloria.depiero.mp@parliament.uk.

“I will do everything I can to help them at this difficult time.”

Rebecca Dacre and Simon Chandler of Mazars are to be appointed as joint administrators of Promotional Logistics, which trades as Prolog.

A notice of intention to appoint the administrators has been filed at court , following the withdrawal of financial support by a group company, Mazars said. The company is expected to enter administration during the week commencing 26 November.

All staff, as well as customers, have been informed of the move.

PSimon Chandler, Mazars’ head of restructuring services and proposed joint administrator, said: “Even at this early stage, I would like to thank the staff and customers for their positivity and support at what is a very difficult time.

“We are seeking to engage with all stakeholders to find a way forward that minimises disruption and gives us the best chance of retaining the workforce.

“The customers we have contacted have been responding very positively, and this is in part due to the excellent service and commitment shown by the company’s workforce in the past.

“We will continue working with all parties to reach the most positive solution possible.”

More when we have it.

