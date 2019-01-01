Ashfield MP hopes new price cap will curb sky-high energy costs

The new energy price cap has come into effect from the beginning of this new year with the aim of reducing the high prices that some customers are charged by energy companies, writes Gloria De Piero MP.

The cap applies to companies’ standard variable tariffs – the ones that you go onto by default when any deal you originally signed up to expires.

According to Citizens Advice, the average default tariff of the six biggest energy companies is currently around £300 more expensive than the cheapest alternative deal.

The knock-on effect of this is that some people cannot afford to keep their homes sufficiently warm and are plunged into ‘fuel poverty’.

It is clear that this is a serious problem, but not enough urgent action is being taken to address it.

The fact that targets on making homes more energy efficient and thereby reducing energy consumption, are set to be missed be next year, is just one example.

The energy price cap limits the price that companies can charge on their standard tariffs, but the vast majority of customers will still be better off if they shop around for a better deal.

Citizens Advice has created a price comparison tool and there are others out there on the internet that are relatively simple to use if you know how much energy you use.

If you cannot access the internet, it may be worth asking a friend or relative to help you.

What is clear is that in the energy market, the big companies have been putting profits before customers for too long.

The latest homelessness statistics make shocking reading.

Since October 2017, an estimated 484 people have died while homeless.

Rough sleeping has risen every year since 2010 as a direct result of decisions made by Conservative ministers.

There are no excuses for this and the Government should hang its head in shame.