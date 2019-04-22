Ashfield firefighters ask - do you know what your children are up to?

Ashfield firefighters have asked parents to consider if they know what their children are up to over the Easter holidays - after they tackled a blaze.

Crews battled the fire - which involved around 100 square meters of wood and undergrowth - on Saturday.

Ashfield Fire Station posted on Facebook: "Do you know what your children are doing these holidays?

"These fires destroy natural habitats and take away valuable resources from potentially more serious incidents."