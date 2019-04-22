Ashfield firefighters ask - do you know what your children are up to?

Stock picture.
Stock picture.

Ashfield firefighters have asked parents to consider if they know what their children are up to over the Easter holidays - after they tackled a blaze.

Crews battled the fire - which involved around 100 square meters of wood and undergrowth - on Saturday.

READ THIS: Family pays tribute to 'the most wonderful' dad and grandad killed in Mansfield Woodhouse crash

Ashfield Fire Station posted on Facebook: "Do you know what your children are doing these holidays?

"These fires destroy natural habitats and take away valuable resources from potentially more serious incidents."