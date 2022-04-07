Ashfield firefighters are attending a crash near King's Mill hospital

Ashfield firefighters have reported they are currently attending a crash near to the King's Mill Hospital.

By Dale Spridgeon
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 11:41 am

Ashfield Fire Station reported that emergency crews from Ashfield were “at the scene of an RTC” in the area between the hospital and Morrisons supermarket, just after 10am this morning (Thursday).

The firefighters are currently warning the public to take care in the area.

They posted on the Kirkby, Sutton Road station’s Facebook post: “Please slow down and take care on the approaches.”

More details as we know more.