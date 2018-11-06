Ashfield District Council has sent out a warning to residents about a workman who claims to work for them, and is knocking on doors.

A statement from the council said: "We have had reports of a man knocking on doors within the district claiming to be a tree surgeon offering services on behalf of the Council.

Ashfield District Council warn of bogus workman claiming to be a tree surgeon

"This is NOT an ADC employee.

"We remind residents to check the ID of anyone claiming to be a Council employee and if in doubt ring the Council and check.

"Please share this with friends or family who may be vulnerable."

Action Fraud remind everyone to be wary of doorstep sellers.

They advise:

If you’re unsure, ask for identification and never let anyone you don’t know into your house.

Check the individual’s credentials, including a permanent business and landline telephone number (mobile phone numbers can be hard to trace).

Don’t agree to buy anything on the spot. It’s always a good idea to get three written quotes to make sure you’re not being ripped off.

If you’re in any doubt, ask the person to leave or call Consumer Direct on 08454 04 05 06, who work in partnership with local Trading Standards Authorities.