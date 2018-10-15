Ashfield District Council announces free parking in Kirkby, Sutton and Hucknall from December first

Ashfield District Council have announced free parking in council car parks, in a bid to encourage people to shop locally for Christmas.

The free parking also coincides with small business Saturday, a scheme by the council to encourage shoppers to use small, independent buisnesses.

Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council said: “The run up to Christmas is the perfect time of the year to visit the District’s s fantastic town centres.



“That’s why I am delighted to announce that we will be providing free car parking every Saturday and Sunday in December to welcome residents into our town centres for their Christmas shopping.

"We have been working with traders to ensure that we do our bit as a Council to support them at their busiest time of the year.”

“Kirkby, Sutton and Hucknall are all home to a growing range of independent and national retailers as well as hosting our popular themed markets at the heart of the towns. As a Council, we look forward to supporting our independent retailers on Small Business Saturday on 1st December.



“Once again we are also hosting Christmas events in Kirkby on November 30, Sutton on December first and Hucknall on December fifth.

The festivals offer festive family fun, bringing together the whole community to celebrate Christmas and light up the towns.

Attractions include a Snow Globe, Santa and a full programme of stage entertainment in all three areas.”

Councillor John Wilmott, Councillor for Hucknall North said: "In addition I would like to announce the during December Council car parks will be free all day Saturdays and Sundays to encourage shoppers to do their Christmas Shopping in the town centre.

“Hucknall Friday Market has been revitalised and the new Saturday Market is going from strength to strength.

"Over the years the High Street lost a few of its established retailers to out of town shopping, but is fighting back with Jack Fulton’s, B and M, Wilko’s, Costa, Birds, the post office, Peacocks, Boots, Lawrence Severn the butchers and the Sweet Cafe , all who have invested heavily in Hucknall’s Town centre, along with many smaller retail shops, to improve the shopping experience in the town Centre.

“There is still lots to do and Ashfield District Council regeneration team are working to engage with other medium sized retailers to invest in Hucknall and improve the shopping experience. Hucknall town centre is worth visiting, it is a town on the increase and we want you to love your town centre and visit it regularly.”