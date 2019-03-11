Asda to remove single kitchen knives from sale by end of April

Asda are the latest retail giant to announce they will no longer sell single kitchen knives.

Poundland announced in February they would no longer sell kitchen, crafting and DIY knives, in a bid to tackle knife crime.

A Poundland spokesman said: "Because knife crime, especially in urban and Metropolitan areas has been a concern, Poundland understands why communities expect that if regular kitchen and craft knives are to be sold, then they should be sold safely.

"While we understand suggestions to place products behind counters, this is very difficult in Poundland - like many retailers, counters no longer exist, with a mix of self-scan and cashier manned checkouts.

"Placing these products behind these locations reduces CCTV coverage and in many locations puts product very close to the front door/exit of our premises."

Asda's senior vice president, Nick Jones said: ""Whilst we have already taken steps to restrict the sale of knives to ensure that they do not fall into the wrong hands, we felt there was more we could be doing to support those looking at how to bring this issue under control.

"We know single knives are the most common knife products to be stolen and that is why we have chosen to remove these items from our stores.

"This is an issue that means a lot to our customers and to our colleagues, and we are committed to playing our small part in helping to make our communities safer for all."

At least 39 people nationally have died as a result of knife crime so far this year