Artist impressions revealed for Kirkby gateway site

The pub would be situated on the land next to the car park at the train station. Plans for the site will help regenerate the west side of Kirkby by introducing new modern facilities and opportunities for business which will encourage more external investment into the town. The pub will provide much-needed outdoor seating areas in that part of town, as well as seating inside.

The design of the building reflects the industrial heritage of the site, celebrating the history of the railway and its workers, whilst creating a modern space that welcomes people into Kirkby.

The plans are just one of the Council’s 16 projects being funded by their £62.6million Towns Fund. Other Towns Fund projects that have already been released include the boathouse at Kings Mill Reservoir, the Planetarium and Science Discovery Centre at Sherwood Observatory, redesign of Portland Square, and the Enterprising Ashfield project.

Artist impression of how the new pub could look

Cllr Matthew Relf, Executive Lead Member for Growth, Regeneration, and Local Planning, said “This project is a unique opportunity for the Council to kickstart the regeneration of Kirkby. The location of this project will allow us to create a destination building that provides a gateway entrance to Kirkby town centre for people entering from the West.

“The Wyvern Club currently call the site their home, and the Council is in conversation with the club about this project which supports the continued social and railway heritage the site adds to the town. They are supportive of our plans, and we have been looking at options to support the future of their club at the site, or at a new venue. Later this year we will be running an open tender process for a tenant to run the new pub which will be open to anyone who is interested”.