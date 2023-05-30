Arsonists blamed for fire at derelict farm house near Sutton
Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service crews were called to the blaze, at a property on Mill Lane, Huthwaite, on Monday, May 29, just before 3.45pm.
A service spokesman said the was in the second-floor roof space of the building and was extinguished by 6.30pm – with the building handed over to Ashfield Council to be secured – although crews returned a couple of hours later for a re-inspection, to make sure there were no remaining hotspots.
A fire investigation found the most likely cause of this fire to be deliberate ignition.
Watch manager Sam Mills said: “It took considerable effort and extensive resources to prevent a total loss of the building.
“Thank you to crews and our partner organisations for their hard work at this incident.”
Residents with any information about the fire can call FireStoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558.