Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service crews were called to the blaze, at a property on Mill Lane, Huthwaite, on Monday, May 29, just before 3.45pm.

Crews from Ashfield, Alfreton, Mansfield, and Worksop attended.

A service spokesman said the was in the second-floor roof space of the building and was extinguished by 6.30pm – with the building handed over to Ashfield Council to be secured – although crews returned a couple of hours later for a re-inspection, to make sure there were no remaining hotspots.

Farmhouse on Mill Lane, Huthwaite.

A fire investigation found the most likely cause of this fire to be deliberate ignition.

Watch manager Sam Mills said: “It took considerable effort and extensive resources to prevent a total loss of the building.

“Thank you to crews and our partner organisations for their hard work at this incident.”

Crews were called to a derelict farmhouse fire on Mill Lane, Huthwaite.