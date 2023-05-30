News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Arsonists blamed for fire at derelict farm house near Sutton

Fire investigators believe “most likely cause” of a fire at a derelict farmhouse is “deliberate ignition.”
By Phoebe Cox
Published 30th May 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service crews were called to the blaze, at a property on Mill Lane, Huthwaite, on Monday, May 29, just before 3.45pm.

Crews from Ashfield, Alfreton, Mansfield, and Worksop attended.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A service spokesman said the was in the second-floor roof space of the building and was extinguished by 6.30pm – with the building handed over to Ashfield Council to be secured – although crews returned a couple of hours later for a re-inspection, to make sure there were no remaining hotspots.

Farmhouse on Mill Lane, Huthwaite.Farmhouse on Mill Lane, Huthwaite.
Farmhouse on Mill Lane, Huthwaite.
Most Popular
Read More
Police in Mansfield using football to reach out to people seeking asylum

A fire investigation found the most likely cause of this fire to be deliberate ignition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watch manager Sam Mills said: “It took considerable effort and extensive resources to prevent a total loss of the building.

“Thank you to crews and our partner organisations for their hard work at this incident.”

Crews were called to a derelict farmhouse fire on Mill Lane, Huthwaite.Crews were called to a derelict farmhouse fire on Mill Lane, Huthwaite.
Crews were called to a derelict farmhouse fire on Mill Lane, Huthwaite.

Residents with any information about the fire can call FireStoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558.

Related topics:WorksopAshfield