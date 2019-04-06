Appeal to trace wanted man Danny Jordan from Alfreton

Derbyshire Police have released an image of an Alfreton man who they would like to speak to about an allegation of assault.

If you see Danny Jordan, 27, from Alfreton, do not approach him and call 999 immediately.

Danny Jordan

If, however, you have information about where he may be or have seen him recently please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Please quote reference number 19*132992 in any correspondence.

