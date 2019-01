Mansfield Police are seeking the public's help to trace a wanted Mansfield man.

Steven Gillon, aged 35, of Clifton Grove, is wanted in connection with a criminal damage incident in Boughton, Newark, on January 3 this year.

A police spokesman said: "If you see him please contact us immediately on 101, quoting incident number 619 of 3 January 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."