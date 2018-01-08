Appeal to find missing Mansfield Woodhouse kitten

The owner of an missing nine-month-old kitten is appeal for people to check their garages and sheds as temperatures drop.

Amy Grant, 26, is asking people to keep an eye out for her ginger kitten Oscar after he has not return to his home on Debdale Way, Mansfield Woodhouse, in five days.

Oscar

She has said this is 'out of character' for the kitten as he usually greets her every day after work.

He has been missing since 8am Wednesday, January 3.

Oscar was born with a broken tail and so the very end of his tail has a little kink and he is micro chipped.

If you have any news about Oscar you can ring Amy on 07875708081.