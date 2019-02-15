Appeal launched after young horse left for dead in Notts village

A vet has called for the public's help to identify a van that allegedly was in the area at the time a young horse was dumped.

The incident happened on Ricketts Lane, Blidworth, at around 6.30pm yesterday (February 14).

Janice Dickson, a vet with charity Help for Horses, has been looking after the filly since yesterday evening.

Janice, who is also a director at Rainworth vets Mcphersons said: "The filly was found by a member of the public, who said they saw a van with a trailer pull in by tabletop tree on the A60.

"They heard the commotion and found a small, collapsed, emaciated coloured filly that had been dumped, near to death.

"I suspect that the owners, rather than pay to have her euthanized, just dumped her."

Janice has been nursing the horse, and said she wished the filly would have been in her care a week ago.

She added: "It's not fair for the public, this is horrendous cruelty.

"I'd like the world to know who these people are."

Anyone with any information should call Notts police on 101, and quote incident number 725-14022019.

