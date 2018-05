Police investigating a burglary in Mansfield have released images of some of the jewellery taken.

It's believed a house in Mappleton Drive was broken into sometime between 3.30am and 4.30pm on Thursday, May 10 and work tools, jewellery and a TV were taken.

Call police on 101 with any information.

If you saw anything or have any information that can help, call police on 101 quoting incident 748 of 10 May. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.