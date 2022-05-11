Appeal for witnesses after car 'knocks boy off bike' in Eastwood collision

The incident occurred near Kelham Way in the town centre on Friday.

Officers were called to Mansfield Road, near Kelham Way, after receiving reports that a boy had been knocked off his bike.

The ten-year-old sustained serious injuries that aren’t believed to be life-threatening following the incident at around 5.20pm on Friday (May 6).

A 30-year-old was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

Officers are now appealing to the public for any witnesses or people with CCTV and dash-cam footage to come forward to help with their investigations.

Road Policing Constable Phil Broughton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working to understand exactly what happened in this incident and would like to appeal to anyone who may have any CCTV or dash-cam footage to come forward.

“Any information, no matter how small, may greatly benefit our investigation.”