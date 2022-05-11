Appeal for witnesses after car 'knocks boy off bike' in Eastwood collision

Officers were called to Mansfield Road, near Kelham Way, after receiving reports that a boy had been knocked off his bike.
The ten-year-old sustained serious injuries that aren’t believed to be life-threatening following the incident at around 5.20pm on Friday (May 6).
A 30-year-old was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.
Officers are now appealing to the public for any witnesses or people with CCTV and dash-cam footage to come forward to help with their investigations.
Road Policing Constable Phil Broughton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working to understand exactly what happened in this incident and would like to appeal to anyone who may have any CCTV or dash-cam footage to come forward.
“Any information, no matter how small, may greatly benefit our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 638 of May 6.