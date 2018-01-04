APPEAL: Did you witness Annesley Woodhouse Post Office robbery?

Officers are appealing for information after a man took a large amount of cigarettes after threatening a shop worker with a crowbar.

No one was hurt in the robbery at the Post Office in Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse, at around 6.40am yesterday (Wednesday, January 3).

The man, who fled on foot, was described as white and wearing a face covering and a dark-coloured hooded top.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw anything suspicious in the area around that time, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 92 of 3 January 2018.