Appeal after friendly ferret found in Sutton

A 'very friendly' ferret has been found in Sutton, and a local vets is trying to reunite him with his owner.

The black and cream male ferret was found on Lime Street, Sutton at 6pm on Tuesday January 9.

The ferret was found on Lime Street, Sutton

He has been taken in by Pets4Vets Sutton, on Priestsic Road, who took to Facebook in an attempt to find the animal's owner.

A post on social media said: "Black and cream male ferret found on Lime Street, Sutton at 6pm last night. Very friendly but unfortunately no chip.

!If this is your little boy, please contact the practice on 01623 557014."