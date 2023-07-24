Annual awards evening for The Garibaldi School

The prestigious awards ceremony for the Forest Town-based school - which is part of the Nova Education Trust - saw students from Years 7 to 10 and Year 12 receive recognition for the 2022-23 academic year.

Students were nominated by teachers, governors or the Head Teacher and around 150 were presented with a prize and a certificate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head Teacher, James Aldred, said: "The awards were in recognition for the students' hard work, commitment, resilience and positive attitudes to learning.

Dhanushiya Asaithambi being presented with the Head Teacher's Award

"For everyone in attendance, it was a reminder of the rewards that these qualities can produce and the power of education to help young people bring about change."

Two very special additional awards were also presented - The Governors’ Award and the highly-acclaimed Head Teacher's Award.

Year 10 student Sam Lewing received the Governors’ Award which was presented by the Chair of Governors, Cate Hunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam is about to embark on a trip of a lifetime to South Korea for the World Wide Scouting Jamboree, as one of only 36 youngsters to attend the prestigious event from the UK.

The Head Teacher’s Award went to Year 8 student Dhanushiya Asaithambi.

Head Teacher, James Aldred, said: "Dhanushiya is a hard-working, conscientious and polite student. She is a brilliant artist and a passionate writer; we’re very proud of her.

"I'd like to thank the students, staff, parents and governors for attending this prestigious event. This is one of my favourite nights of the school calendar where we get to share in all the successes and great achievements of our young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They should be immensely proud to have been nominated as prize winners this year. I know everyone in the room supporting the young people were rightly bursting with pride.