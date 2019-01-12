Annesley youngster writes apology letter after accidentally calling 999

Nottinghamshire Police revealed a touching letter, written by six-year-old Izzy Vardy from Annesley after she accidentally called 999 on New Year's Eve.

Izzy was playing with her mum's mobile but it was locked and she pressed emergency call several times without fully understanding what she was doing.

Her mum answered a call from control and was 'very cross' with Izzy.

She told her about the importance of calling the emergency services and that her calls could've stopped someone getting help who really needed it.

Izzy sent police the letter along with a box of biscuits which police say "were very much appreciated by our control room staff."

The letter said: "I'm so so sorry to you all and my mummy and daddy. We have chatted about 999 and I understand that you only ring 999 in an emergency."

The police force gave thanks to Izzy and her parents for understanding what they do