Annesley family devastated after horse and dog killed by trains

An Annesley woman left devastated after her horse and dog were killed by trains on the same line a day apart has blamed a rail company.

Jenny Morley was heartbroken after her 30 year old pony Alby was killed when he strayed onto rail lines at Annesley on Thursday from her livery yard next to the track.

Just a day later her one year old Jack Russel Jack died after another train hit him on the same line.

Jenny says the livery yard which has 42 horses has had an electric fence installed to prevent horses straying onto the tracks, but claims Network Rail has ignored requests to properly secure their side of the track.

She said: “We put our own electric fence up but some ponies are immune from that sort of thing.

“After the train hit the horse , the driver told us to pull the remains from under the train ourselves so he could continue on our journey.

“It was very traumatic .

“The police filled several bin liners with the remains of the horse but Network Rail didn’t clean it up properly.”

She said she was heartbroken when their Jack Russel later went on the track attracted by the remains of the dead horse and was killed by another train.

Jenny said: “We have complained for years about the fencing on their side being unsafe and they haven’t done anything.

“They have admitted they were liable , our gates were shut and we have put up our own fencing.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We understand that this is a distressing incident and our sympathies go to all those affected by it.

“Shortly before midday on Thursday, January 3 a driver reported that they had struck a horse at a Warren House level crossing. Network Rail workers attended the scene along with our contractors to inspect the crossing and clear the area.

“The crossing was inspected but as it was dark, Network Rail planned to visit site in daylight to carry out another check.

“This visit took place shortly before 1pm on Friday, January 4.

“On Saturday, January 5, we were made aware that a dog had been struck by a train at the crossing earlier that morning. An additional check of the area then took place that afternoon and our contractors again visited site that evening.”