Annesley car giant gives the ‘gift of Christmas’ to underprivileged children in Mansfield

Annesley car giant Pendragon PLC has brought and delivered presents to underprivileged children in Mansfield.

At the start of November, team members were given a child’s name and age, to help inspire their present ideas.

The team stepped up to the task and around 100 presents were donated to children living in temporary accommodation.

The handover took place on Wednesday, December 19, at Tideswell Court in Mansfield and the presents will be distributed by Joseph Muir, Senior Temporary Accommodation Officer at Mansfield District Council.

Mr Muir commented: “On behalf of Mansfield District Council’s Housing Needs Support Services, we would like to thank everyone at Pendragon for supporting the children and families with their generous donations.

“This act of kindness really makes a difference for the children over the Christmas period.”

Trevor Finn, Chief Executive Officer at Pendragon PLC, commented: “We are delighted to be able to help give presents to young people who face the prospect of receiving nothing this Christmas.

“The team at Pendragon support local charities throughout the year and always give generously, and it is even more focussed at Christmas. I am proud of the team’s efforts and we are thrilled to support Mansfield District Council’s Gift of Christmas cause.”