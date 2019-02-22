Angry Worksop man rammed neighbour’s gates with his car

An angry Worksop man rammed a neighbour’s gates in his car following a dispute with the owner’s son, a court heard.

Mark Foster left the gates on Hardwick Crescent bent after he hit them, at midday, on December 6.

He told police he had gone around to speak to the owner’s son, but lost his temper and damaged the gates.

He was last in court in 2012 for a public order offence, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said: “He accepts he shouldn’t have lost his temper. There is no longer any animosity between the two men.”

Foster, 27, of Hardwick Grove West, admitted criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £100, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

Magistrates advised him to settle his arguments with a discussion in future.