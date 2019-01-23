Angry Mansfield dad sent pix of damaged flat to ex

A young Mansfield dad who sent pictures of the damage he did to his ex-girlfriend’s flat admitted he needs to tackle his anger issues, a court heard.

Mitchell Little smashed the woman’s bedroom drawers, damaged a toy box and knocked a hole in the bath, at her address on Lord Street, on January 9.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett said his ex-partner asked him to help assemble a bed for their young son, but when she went to the dentist, he left her angry messages and sent her pictures of the damage on Snapchat.

The court heard Little received a community order for a similar offence in May last year.

Probation officer Sarah Alderton said Little was waiting to go on a domestic abuse training course and remains a “medium risk” to his partner and mother.

Little, who was unrepresented, said: “I would like to say sorry. I gave money to pay for the bath. I need to do something about my anger.”

Little, 21, of Kelstedge Drive, admitted criminal damaged, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

A new 18 month community order was imposed, to include 10 days of a rehabilitation activity, and 30 sessions of a better relationships programme, and 40 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £100 compensation.