Anger over lack of pest control

Council bosses have apologised to two women forced to pay for rats to be removed at their local authority-owned homes in Mansfield.

Susan Webb, aged 70, and 68-year-old Susan Jones, of Peel Crescent, say “nothing has been done” to fix a recent rat infestation at their Mansfield District Council-owned properties.

After living on the street for decades, the pair noticed the rats a few weeks ago and paid £80 for Environmental Health staff to lay poison.

Susan Webb said: “We called the council, but they said they had ‘no resources to deal with it’. What do they do with all of that money if they cannot afford pest control.

“We pay council tax, why can’t we get any help.

“It is not nice having rats in the garden. When it’s cold they might try to get in to the house. I am scared to leave the window open.”

The council said it has no record of the women’s call.

Susan said: “We have paid £80 to sort out the rats. I have lived here for 21 years and never seen rats on the garden.

Since the poison was put out one dead rat has been found.

Susan Jones said: “It is not very pleasant. I’m frightened to let the dog out, in case he catches something.”

Sarah Troman, at the council said: “In this case, unfortunately we have no record of this enquiry on our systems but a housing officer will be in contact with the tenants and as the rats are reported as being inside homes, we will look to reimburse the cost of the treatment. We apologise for any inconvenience.”