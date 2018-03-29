Angels hide and seek

A project which began as an idea to spread a message of peace and love around Rainworth and Blidworth this Easter has certainly grown wings.

When Maureen Garner and a group of friends decided to ‘hide’ little knitted angels around the villages for children to find, they involved the community.

Now the idea has caught on so much almost 900 ‘Angels of Peace’ have landed on trees and shrubs, lampposts and street furniture, fences and notice boards, as well as on the shelves of local shops and in corners of some of the pubs.

Maureen said: “The whole idea came about when we formed the group the People Of Peace, which became The Pop Group.

“The angels have been made, by knitting, crocheting, cutting and sticking fabric. and some from recycled materials, by people from local churches of all denominations, community groups, our Community Café, Sam’s Workplace, the local Detached “Youth Project, local councillors and individuals who found out about it through social media.

“We hoped to get 300 and we ended up with 900 it was lovely.”

The angels all have a tag attached, which says, ‘PLEASE TAKE ME I’M FREE’, and an inspirational text of just a few words and an invitation to all the Easter Day Services in the Churches Together across the are covered by out Benefice of St Mary’s, Blidworth and St Simon and St Jude’s Rainworth.

Maureen added: “Our aim is for people to accept these angels as a gift, to show the Peace of God throughout our communities and to show that we and God, care about them all.

“If they want to post a picture of themselves on our social media pages, so much the better. We want to see the results and hear their thoughts.”

The Pop Group facebook page is full of praise from people who have found the angels.

One mum wrote: “My 4 year old daughter loved collecting the angels in Blidworth near meadow road with her Nanna she got a bit carried away though and collected 9 in total. So she chose her favourite and we put the rest back on our street in Blidworth for others to collect. Such a lovely idea and some lovely angels. Happy Easter and thank you for sharing the joy and love.”