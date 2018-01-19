American TV news anchor mistaken for Mansfield MP Ben Bradley on Twitter by trolls

An American television news anchor has been targeted by internet trolls after being mistaken for Mansfield MP, Ben Bradley.

MP Ben Bradley has come under fire this week after he wrote in support of the benefits cap and said people on welfare should stop having children if they could not afford them.

But Twitter users have been directing their anger towards @BenBradleyTV instead of @bbradleymp.

The blog post by MP Ben Bradley read: “Sorry but how many children you have is a choice; if you can’t afford them, stop having them! Vasectomies are free.

“Families who have never worked a day in their lives having four or five kids and the rest of us having one or two means it’s not long before we’re drowning in a vast sea of unemployed wasters that we pay to keep!

“Iain Duncan Smith’s cap proposal is spot on!”

The post, which Mr Bradley wrote on his personal blog consbradders32 in 2012, was deleted after it was reported by BuzzFeed News.