The accident happened shortly after noon today, Tuesday, September 13, on the A60 between Warsop and Spion Kop.

Anthony Sinclair, for East Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “We received a call at 12.19pm on September 13 to the A60 near Spion Kop.

An air ambulance was called to the incident

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision.

“We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, three paramedics in fast response cars and two crewed ambulances.

“The air ambulance was also in attendance.