Ambulance crews called to accident near Warsop as patient taken to Queen's Medical Centre
Ambulance crews were called to a road traffic collision on the A60 between Warsop and Spion Kop – the air ambulance was in attendance.
By Phoebe Cox
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 3:59 pm
The accident happened shortly after noon today, Tuesday, September 13, on the A60 between Warsop and Spion Kop.
Anthony Sinclair, for East Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “We received a call at 12.19pm on September 13 to the A60 near Spion Kop.
“The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision.
“We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, three paramedics in fast response cars and two crewed ambulances.
“The air ambulance was also in attendance.
“One patient was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre via crewed ambulance.”