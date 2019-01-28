Amber Peat inquest due to open

An inquest was due to open today (Monday January 28) into the death of tragic Mansfield teenager Amber Peat.

The inquest into Amber found hanged near her home in 2015 will be held at Nottingham Coroner’s court and is expected to last for a month.

Assistant Coroner Laurinda Bower will return with a conclusion and there will be no jury.

Miss Bower has said that one of her duties would be to consider whether lessons could be learned to prevent similar incidents. She can issue a “Prevention of Further Death Report” to any organisation.

Miss Bower said she will be looking at “information sharing” between agencies to see whether changes are needed.

The inquest will begin with evidence from a pathologist who carried out a post mortem on Amber, whose body was found on June 2, 2015. This will be followed by a report from an expert who analysed samples taken from her body.

She was found in bushes near her home in Westfield Lane, Mansfield. At the time, more than 100 bouquets were left as tributes.

Her mother Kelly and Mr Peat reported her missing early on May 31.

The coroner said she would also examine why Amber’s disappearance was initially classed as “medium risk and increased to high risk.”

Miss Bower added: “I will be looking at this decision, why it was not high risk from the start.”

Family members will be giving evidence and could speak about aspects of Amber’s life. They could also raise matters with people giving evidence.

Family members have already made statements to police officers. Witnesses will include her family doctor, health and social workers, school staff and police officers who dealt with the search.