Amber Peat had tried to harm herself with a scarf, inquest hears

Statements from schoolchildren taken shortly after the tragic death of Amber Peat say she had tried to harm herself in a Mansfield park.

An inquest into Amber heard on Friday (February 1) heard that she had attempted to harm herself with a scarf and a tie.

Amber was found hanged in bushes off Westfield Lane Mansfield on June2 2015.

Assistant coroner Laurinder Bower read out statements from several year 6 pupils in a report made on June 4 2015 two days after Amber’s body was discovered.

One pupil said ; “About five or six months ago I was playing out and I went to the park . There was this girl there .

“Everyone was shouting “Stop Amber, Stop”

I asked my friend what was going on and they said Amber has got a tie around her neck.

“She kept pulling it tighter and was crying

“There were bits of paper with what looked like school homework ripped up everywhere .

“I asked her what she was doing and she didn’t answer - she was in tears.

“Everyone said leave her to the older ones. She ran back home.”

another said the incident was around 4pm after school and she was still in uniform.

A statement was made to Julian Fielding head teacher at Intake Farm Primary School and Nursery.

“This was about five months ago after Christmas Amber and somebody had an argument about school and Amber tried to strangle herself with a scarf.

I tried to stop her. Other people from class six tried to take her scarf away but she wouldn’t

“I tried to get the scarf away . In the end she stopped, I think she went home.

Another said: “Amber and (the person) were fighting and ripping each others homework up . When we got back Amber was trying to hang herself with a scarf in the Ladybrook Park.”

Another added: “She was saying I hate my life I want to kill myself.” but someone stopped her.

The coroner said; “These statements were taken from children not at a school where Amber attended, which became relevant after Amber’s death.”

A girl who became friends with Amber at Queen Elizabeth Academy told how they had a ‘heart to heart’.

“She told me some personal stuff - she said she didn’t like going home. she felt the odd one out and not treated well. She said if she had an argument she would always get the blame and be hit by her stepdad. She told me if she ran away again she would never go back.”

Amber told; “What goes on in this house stays in this house.”





