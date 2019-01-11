Amazons raise more than £170 for Kings Mill at awareness event

The recent Amazon Breast Cancer Support Group tombola and awareness event held at King’s Mill Hospital in Mansfield raised £177.10 to help local breast cancer patients at the hospital and was an excellent opportunity for chats, discussions and swapping information.

The Amazons say a big thank you to the supporters of this and all their fund-raising events.

The Amazons awareness event raised more than �170

The Amazons is a support group set up by 12 survivors of breast cancer at Kings Mill who wanted to give help to patients that went beyond medical care.

For details, visit www.amazonsgroup.org.uk