Amazon Sutton-in-Ashfield team celebrates national Armed Forces accolade

Amazon, which has a fulfilment centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield, has been named as the UK’s leading employer for Armed Forces veterans.

Amazon was ranked first in the top 50 employers of veterans in the UK by the GREAT British Employers of Veterans, a comprehensive benchmark of the leading companies that employ veterans.

Many members of the Armed Forces community, including those in Sutton-in-Ashfield, join through the Amazon Military Programme which offers members of the military community the opportunity to pursue a wide range of exciting new career paths. Amazon recruits’ veterans, reservists and military spouses were recruited in a variety of job roles and levels including health and safety specialists, engineers and team leaders. These new employees joined more than 2,500 already employed at Amazon since it launched its military programme in 2011.

The GREAT British Employers of Veterans programme was launched last year by the organisers of the Ex-Forces in Business Awards, providing a comprehensive guide to the leading companies in which military veterans and other members of the Armed Forces family can build a meaningful career.

Amazon Sutton-in-Ashfield

Amazon believes that cultivating a culture of inclusivity is essential for people to deliver their best work and has 13 affinity groups, also known as employee resource groups to help build a welcoming environment. These groups play an important role in bringing employees together and create a sense of community globally, while encouraging inclusivity and diversity. These groups include Warriors at Amazon, the Black Employee Network, People with Disabilities and Women at Amazon.

Emma Morgan, Senior Programme Manager, Global Military Affairs at Amazon, said: “We are so pleased to be recognised as the number one employer in the UK for people from the military community. Our Warriors add tremendous value and skill to our workforce and we are honoured to support them.”

Members of Amazon’s military community can join the Warriors at Amazon affinity group. Warriors at Amazon includes current and former military, reservists, military spouses, their families, and allies. This group provides members with a professional network, organises community outreach programmes, and assists veterans during their transition into civilian life.

Amazon is also a proud signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant. The Covenant, originally introduced in 2011, has a focus on helping the Armed Forces community to access the same support from government and commercial services as the public.

Amazon first signed the Armed Forces Covenant in 2013 and renewed its commitment in 2021, vowing to uphold its key principles and to demonstrate its commitment to serving personnel, reservists, veterans and families.

