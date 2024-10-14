Amazon employees show support to region’s largest food redistribution charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Employees from the Amazon fulfilment centres in Kegworth and Sutton-in-Ashfield have supported FareShare Midlands with a £1,000 donation and two days of volunteering.

FareShare Midlands is the largest food redistribution charity in the region, dedicated to addressing food inequality and creating life-changing opportunities. By redistributing surplus food to over 800 local charities and community organisations, FareShare Midlands reaches 83,000 people every week. In addition to fighting hunger, the organisation empowers individuals through education, training, volunteering and work experience - equipping 730 individuals to date with the tools to build a brighter future.

In addition to the donation, eight employees from Amazon in Kegworth spent two days with FareShare to volunteer at the Nottingham depot.

Ronnie Cotas, an employee from Amazon in Kegworth who took part in the volunteering, said:

“The charity does vital work for our community and I’m pleased we could lend a helping hand through volunteering.”

Marc Green, Head of Fundraising, from FareShare Midlands, added:

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the incredible teams from Amazon in Kegworth and Sutton-in-Ashfield for their generous donation and hands-on support in our warehouse operations. Their commitment not only strengthens our mission, but also empowers us to reach even more families across the Midlands. Together, we are making a tangible difference in the fight against food waste and hunger, ensuring that nutritious meals reach those who need them most.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 3 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.