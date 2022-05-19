Almost £5k raised in matter of hours after fire at Mansfield wildlife rescue centre

Firefighters were called to the home of the home of Cheryl Martin on Brown Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, where she lives with her pets and currently homes all the rescue animals.

Supporter Paul Haywood, launching a Gofundme appeal, said it is believed to have been caused by a microvwave.

He said: “I’ve just been with Cheryl in the ambulance as she wouldn’t leave the house until she had got all the animals out and being treated for smoke inhalation and shock.”

Cheryl Martin with a rescued tawny owl.

Cheryl is currently working on relocating the centre to a new site in Pleasley Vale and Mr Haywood said she was at the new site when she heard about the fire.

He said: “Cheryl was at the new centre for a meeting when she got a call from a vet who was dropping off an injured animal who noticed the smoke and called her.

“Cheryl was home within minutes to the whole house on fire and full of smoke, running in to find her three dogs, kitten and her parrots all dead from the smoke.

“She is absolutely distraught, they have lost everything in the house as well as all the animal feed, equipment etc and is going to need our help as a village.”

“These funds are needed ASAP so the animals can be cared for and also to get the centre open ASAP so the animals have somewhere to go, as Cheryl’s house has been destroyed.”

Writing on Facebook, Mr Haywood, who runs Haywood’s, The Home Of Alrate Cheesecakes, on High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, added: “As soon as we are allowed back in the house when the fire give the all clear, we know what Cheryl is needing ASAP to care for the animals that have survived.”

If anyone is wanting to donate animal food, you can drop this at Haywood’s, bird food, chicken food, duck food, cat food, frozen chicks.”