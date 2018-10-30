Alleged sexual assault at Nottingham train station

British Transport Police have released a statement to explain why a police cordon was in place at Nottingham train station this morning (October 30).

Commuters were left wondering why police tape had cordoned off part of a platform.

The police cordon at the scene. Picture courtesy of Nottingham Post

The statement from British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Nottingham station shortly after 6am today following an allegation of a sexual assault.

“Officers are currently worked to establish the circumstances of the sexual assault as well as speak with the victim in this case.

“Anyone who was at the station at that time and believes they may have information is asked to call BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016.”