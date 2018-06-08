All the crimes reported to Mansfield Police in the last seven days

The latest Mansfield and district crime report has been published.by the district commander, Inspector Nick Butler.

Below is the street-by-street list covering the period 31st May to 7th June 2018 (only those areas with reported crimes are listed).

Berry Hill

Burglary other than dwelling:

On Thursday 31st the door of a shed on Southwell Road West was removed, nothing was stolen in the incident.

Two bicycles were stolen from the unlocked porch of a house on Nottingham Road on Monday afternoon.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Saturday a brick was thrown through the window of a car parked on Forest Hill and the dashcam was stolen. On the same night a car parked on Tudor Drive was entered by unknown means and a small amount of change stolen.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Over the weekend five cars, parked on different streets in the Berry Hill area, were deliberately scratched along the sides.

Broomhill

Burglary dwelling:

In the early hours of Sunday morning a house on Beckett Avenue was entered after a side window was forced open. Property stolen included two mobile phones, a wallet, cash, credit cards and the keys to a white Volkswagen estate car, which was also stolen.

On Wednesday morning a male was seen reaching through the window of a house on Upton Mount, he was identified and arrested.

Burglary other than dwelling:

A shed, which had been left unsecured, was entered overnight on Thursday 31st. Nothing was taken in the incident but a fence was damaged when the offenders climbed over it.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Over the weekend a car parked on Marlborough Road was entered by unknown means and a small amount of cash stolen.

Church Warsop

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

The rear window of a car parked on Greenshank Close was smashed overnight on Thursday 31st.

Cumberlands

Theft of a motor vehicle:

A red and black Lexmoto Adrenalin motor cycle was stolen from the garden of a house on Ladybrook Lane in the early hours of Thursday 7th.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On Friday evening a male was seen rummaging in a car parked on Cumberland Drive. The owner was informed, it is not known if anything was stolen.

Eakring

Burglary dwelling:

The conservatory roof of a house on Teignmouth Avenue was damaged at an exact time and date not known, in an unsuccessful attempt to gain entry.

Burglary other than dwelling:

A number of sheds belonging to allotments on Eakring Road were broken into on Saturday night and property taken.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Thursday 31st a car parked on Teignmouth Avenue was entered by unknown means and the satnav stolen. On the same evening a car parked on Bruntings Court was also entered with no sign of forced entry and an amount of small change was stolen.

Forest Town East

Burglary other than dwelling:

A unit on the Crown Farm industrial estate was broken into on Saturday evening after locks were forced open, copper cable and piping were removed.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Sunday evening the window of a car parked on Newlands Drive was broken when a large stone was thrown through it.

The wing mirror of a vehicle parked on Clipstone Drive was damaged at some time on Friday.

Forest Town West

Theft from a motor vehicle:

A car parked on Baysdale Drive was entered by unknown means in the early hours of Friday morning, offenders left the doors and boot open. A phone charging unit was stolen.

Overnight on Thursday 31st a car parked on a driveway on Linden Road was entered by unknown means and an IPod taken.

On Wednesday afternoon the window of a car parked on Holly Drive was smashed and a handbag stolen from the front seat. The bag contained a mobile phone, cash and bank cards.

Grange Farm

Burglary other than dwelling:

In the early hours of Friday morning a garage on Arran Square was entered after offenders forced the door open, it is not known if anything was stolen.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

CCTV showed two males trying the handles of cars and garage doors on Dunbar Drive in the early hours of Saturday morning. Entry was not gained by the offenders.

On the same evening, on Darlton Street, a pedestrian witness two males attempting to break into a van. They ran away when disturbed.

Ladybrook

Theft from a motor vehicle:

CCTV showed two male offenders entering a car parked on Goodhand Crescent at two a.m. on Friday morning. The door to the vehicle had been left unlocked by the owner.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

The window of a car parked on Layton Avenue was smashed on Sunday evening.

Leeming

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Friday a car parked on Wheatfield Crescent was entered by unknown means and a small amount of cash stolen.

Both number plates were stolen from a car parked on Peafield Lane on Tuesday afternoon.

Lindhurst

Theft from a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Tuesday morning CCTV shows three males breaking into a vehicle in a garage on Southwell Road West, a satnav and stereo system were stolen. On the same night another garage on Southwell Road West was also targeted, with four vehicles broken into and a number of items stolen.

Pleasley Hill

Burglary other than dwelling:

The garage of a property on Stacey Road was entered on Thursday 31st after the door was forced open. Property taken included golf clubs, a bicycle and computer equipment. On the same evening a garage on Peel Crescent was also broken into after offenders damaged a door and a sound system was stolen.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Thursday 31st a car parked on Booth Crescent was entered by unknown means and the dashcam stolen.

Portland

Burglary other than dwelling:

The manager of premises on Weighbridge Road reported that offenders had twice recently accessed the roof of the building in a possible attempt to steal the lead.

Two transit tipper vans were stolen from an industrial unit on Sheepbridge Lane after offenders broke open the gate.

A property under renovation on Commercial Gate was broken into overnight on Tuesday. Offenders smashed a window with a brick and stole tools from the property.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Tuesday morning paint was poured over a car parked on Roseberry Hill.

A brick was thrown through the window of a car parked on Moor Street on Tuesday evening.

Ravensdale

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Sunday a car parked on Blake Crescent was deliberately scratched.

Sherwood

Burglary dwelling:

A flat on Dunsil Close which had been left unlocked was entered and a search made, nothing was stolen. The incident happened at some time on Tuesday or Wednesday.

An unknown male was seen in a nursing home on Chesterfield Road South on Wednesday evening, when challenged he ran away. It is not known if anything was stolen.

Burglary other than dwelling:

An attempt was made to enter a building on St. John Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Offenders removed a window, activating the alarm.

