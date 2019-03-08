All smiles at Sutton care home's tenth birthday celebrations

Exemplar Health Care run the three specialist homes – Eastlands, Meadowcroft and Pathways, which provide specialist nurse-led care homes for adults with complex needs arising from neuro-disability, brain injury and stroke, enduring mental ill-health, autism, learning disability and early-onset dementia.



Alison Walvin receiving her long service award from Clinical Director Helen Baxendale and Head of Health and Safety Melanie Phillips Rachel Atkins jpimedia Buy a Photo

Jaqueline Ross receiving her long service award from clinical director Helen Baxendale and head of health and Safety Melanie Phillips Rachel Atkins jpimedia Buy a Photo

Jill Smith receiving her long service award from clinical director Helen Baxendale and head of health and safety Melanie Phillips Rachel Atkins jpimedia Buy a Photo

David Pepperday receiving his long service award from clinical director Helen Baxendale and head of health and safety Melanie Phillips Rachel Atkins jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more