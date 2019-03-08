All smiles at Sutton care home's tenth birthday celebrations
Exemplar Health Care’s specialist care homes in Sutton marked the milestone with drinks, a celebratory cake and a buffet, alongside entertainment from singer Donna Bell,who kept the crowd dancing.
Exemplar Health Care run the three specialist homes – Eastlands, Meadowcroft and Pathways, which provide specialist nurse-led care homes for adults with complex needs arising from neuro-disability, brain injury and stroke, enduring mental ill-health, autism, learning disability and early-onset dementia.
Alison Walvin receiving her long service award from Clinical Director Helen Baxendale and Head of Health and Safety Melanie Phillips