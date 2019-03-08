Exemplar Health Care staff celebrating 10 years of care at Eastlands, Meadowcroft and Pathways,with the plaque to commemorate the milestone

All smiles at Sutton care home's tenth birthday celebrations

Exemplar Health Care’s specialist care homes in Sutton marked the milestone with drinks, a celebratory cake and a buffet, alongside entertainment from singer Donna Bell,who kept the crowd dancing.

Exemplar Health Care run the three specialist homes – Eastlands, Meadowcroft and Pathways, which provide specialist nurse-led care homes for adults with complex needs arising from neuro-disability, brain injury and stroke, enduring mental ill-health, autism, learning disability and early-onset dementia.

Alison Walvin receiving her long service award from Clinical Director Helen Baxendale and Head of Health and Safety Melanie Phillips
Alison Walvin receiving her long service award from Clinical Director Helen Baxendale and Head of Health and Safety Melanie Phillips
Rachel Atkins
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Jaqueline Ross receiving her long service award from clinical director Helen Baxendale and head of health and Safety Melanie Phillips
Jaqueline Ross receiving her long service award from clinical director Helen Baxendale and head of health and Safety Melanie Phillips
Rachel Atkins
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Jill Smith receiving her long service award from clinical director Helen Baxendale and head of health and safety Melanie Phillips
Jill Smith receiving her long service award from clinical director Helen Baxendale and head of health and safety Melanie Phillips
Rachel Atkins
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
David Pepperday receiving his long service award from clinical director Helen Baxendale and head of health and safety Melanie Phillips
David Pepperday receiving his long service award from clinical director Helen Baxendale and head of health and safety Melanie Phillips
Rachel Atkins
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3