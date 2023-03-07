All about adults at Mansfield college advice event
Mansfield’s West Nottinghamshire College is holding an advice event specifically for adults interested in studying one of its programmes.
An adult education advice evening will be held on Thursday, March 16, between 4.30pm and 6.30pm at the college’s Derby Road campus, Mansfield.
It will give individuals aged 19 and above the opportunity to enquire about its range of courses, whether they are returning to education, want to take their qualifications higher or are simply ready to try something new.
Courses on offer include a range of community programmes, work-based learning opportunities, professional qualifications, GCSEs and full-time courses, including access to university programmes.
Those attending the event will be able to speak to careers advisors to get help with establishing a career focus or specific course pathway, while financial support staff will be on hand to discuss funding available towards courses.
People can apply for a course on the night as well as speak to tutors in depth about courses across curriculum areas such as hairdressing, beauty therapy, sport, art and design, engineering, construction, creative arts and more.
To register for the event, visit wnc.ac.uk/events or to obtain advice on courses available at the college call 0808 100 3626.