Alexsa is crowned the best beauty salon in England

Happy staff at the Alexsa Beauty and Holistic Studio in Mansfield are celebrating after it was named the best beauty salon of the year at the English Hair and Beauty Awards.

The salon, on Southridge Drive, Berry Hill, took the coveted accolade at a glittering ceremony at the Athena venue in Leicester.

Owner Jenny Dunville said: “I am so proud, especially as the voting was from the public. Our close-knit, hard-working team, customers and friends have all helped us over the last 18 years to build a salon that is the best.”

Among those friends are Facebook followers, who congratulated Alexsa. One wrote: “Wonderful and well-deserved recognition.”

The awards, in their seventh year, celebrate excellence in the hair and beauty industry.