Retail giants Aldi are appealing to regional charities who could make use of the surplus food to contact them.

As the stores close for Christmas, any surplus perishable food will be donated to those in need.

If you are a charity that could benefit, email Christmas@aldi.co.uk before November 18 to apply.

Please include your organisation name, charity number if applicable, organisation focus, contact details and the postcode of your three nearest Aldi stores.