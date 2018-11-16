Aldi is hiring staff for Christmas and beyond – and the pay is brilliant

If you’re looking for some extra cash in your pocket for Christmas then Aldi could be just what you’re looking for.

The budget supermarket has a number of stores across Nottinghamshire and are once again looking for staff to work there.

Aldi is hiring now

Despite selling products at rock-bottom prices, the salaries on offer are certainly anything but.

In fact, if you manage to get on the Aldi graduate scheme then you could be looking at a starting salary of around £44,000 rising to £75,360 after four years.

But, even if you don’t manage to land a graduate job, the salaries for area managers, store managers and store assistants are incredibly impressive.

Aldi are currently looking for store managers and assistant store managers in the Worksop and Mansfield areas.

And they are searching for deputy managers, store assistants, apprentices and caretakers at a number of stores, including Mansfield, Worksop, Retford, Dinnington, Harworth, Shirebrook, Sutton-in-Ashfield and Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

The supermarket has promised applicants that they will never find themselves bored and twiddling their thumbs as a Store Assistant.

Successful applicants will do everything from checking off deliveries to dealing with enquiries and ensuring shelves are fully stocked with well presented products.

A description on Aldi’s website reads: “Of course, you’ll provide excellent customer service at all times by attending to customer needs in a prompt and friendly way.

“It’s a really fast-paced environment, and everyone understands exactly what needs to happen to make their store a success – and gets on with doing it. “There’s a real family feel here, and we all pitch in as part of a close-knit team.”

Store assistants will start out on a wage of £8.85 an hour rising to £10.41 an hour.

To apply, click here