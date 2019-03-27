Air-cooled car show set for Mansfield's Market Square

Calling all air-cooled vehicle fans - The Air-Cooled Travellers are set to visit Mansfield, bringing together owners of VW Beetles, mini-buses, camper vans and more.

The car show, which will take place on April 28, already has around 60 owners taking part.

Recent Air Cooled event in Newark

Marcus Di Lenardo, the founder of the The Air-Cooled Travellers, runs his own travel agency and has been driving air-cooled VW Beetles all over Europe since the 1990s.

He said: "We are not a club or a vintage car association but meet to exchange adventures, stories, memories and news.

"The idea of meeting friends in market towns helps promote local produce, local industries and bring tourism. We welcome you to our gatherings

"At the end of the day, we are all travellers. No matter what the destination, we never miss the chance of driving our air-cooled buddies."

The Air-Cooled Travellers, organise get-togethers among owners passionate about air-cooled vehicles, such as VW Beetles, mini-buses, camper vans and Karmann Ghia models, dune buggies, and air-cooled Porsches.

Mike Robinson, Strategic Director of Mansfield District Council, said: “The council is hosting this special event as part of our efforts to build Mansfield as a destination. We expect this car show to bring hundreds of extra visitors from both Mansfield and further afield, which will bring a welcome boost to the town centre.”

Vehicle owners who are interested in taking part should contact Marcus at vwaircooledtraveller@icloud.com or call him on 07940 402196. More details about the show can be found at the Facebook event.