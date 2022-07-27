The yellow helicopter was seen landing at Hardwick Lane Recreation Ground, Sutton, following a call just after 11am.
An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman, said: “We received a call at 11.09am on July 27 to a private address in Sutton.
“The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent a paramedic in a fast response car and a crewed ambulance.
“The air ambulance was also in attendance. One patient was taken to King’s Mill Hospital via crewed ambulance.”
One resident, who witnessed the incident, said: “I was really concerned, as you know it is quite a serious incident when the air ambulance is on scene.
“It makes you worry – many residents came out after hearing the noise.”