Air ambulance lands in Sutton park for medical emergency

The air ambulance landed in a Sutton park today following a call to a medical emergency.

By Phoebe Cox
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 3:38 pm
The yellow helicopter was seen landing at Hardwick Lane Recreation Ground, Sutton, following a call just after 11am.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman, said: “We received a call at 11.09am on July 27 to a private address in Sutton.

“The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent a paramedic in a fast response car and a crewed ambulance.

The air ambulance was spotted on Hardwick Lane Recreation Ground, Sutton.

“The air ambulance was also in attendance. One patient was taken to King’s Mill Hospital via crewed ambulance.”

One resident, who witnessed the incident, said: “I was really concerned, as you know it is quite a serious incident when the air ambulance is on scene.

“It makes you worry – many residents came out after hearing the noise.”

